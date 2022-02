If you thought ice fishing was dangerous…you’d be right! But not for the reasons you might think…like the cold temperatures..or the ice breaking! 2- guys were in a fish house on a lake in Minnesota when one of them left in a snowmobile to go pick up a friend. But he forgot to unhook the fish house from the snowmobile . . . and the guy inside had to jump out of the house while it was moving at a pretty good speed. Fortunately, he survived and even joked about it a little later.