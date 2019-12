The website LADBible held a poll over four days in search of the best movie of the decade. They put the top-grossing films up against each other in a series of Twitter polls. In the first round The Dark Knight won beating out Avengers: Endgame (2), Joker (3) and Logan (4) The final round saw The Dark Knight win beating out Wolf of Wall Street (2) Inception (3) and Toy Story 3 (4). The final poll had over 11,000 votes. Do you agree with the poll?