The Day Has Come! For YOU To Become A Mermaid! Jobs Available Now At Weeki Wachee State Park!

Under the seeeeeeeeea! If you have wanted to be a mermaid since you saw Disney’s “Little Mermaid” when you were little, now if your chance!

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is holding auditions for its world-famous mermaids on Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m.

So go get your tail, practice holding your breath and get to that audition!

Walk-ups not will not be accepted. You must submit the required information in order to audition.

You can download a state application by visiting http://www.floridajobs.org/…/personn…/stateemploymentapp.pdf

