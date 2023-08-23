The Death Eaters Are Headed To Universal Studios Orlando

— An ominous presence is returning to Universal Orlando. Officials say the Death Eaters will be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They’ll be making their first appearance ever in Diagon Alley on September 1st, and they’ll be there through November 4th. The Death Eaters are described as devoted followers of Lord Voldemort who do not shy away from the dark arts. Universal Orlando says visitors will be able to come face-to-face with them as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.