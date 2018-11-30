The Difference Between Ketchup & Fancy Ketchup

Have you ever see a packet of “fancy ketchup” and wondered, “what’s the difference?”
Actually, there is a difference between ketchups.
Ketchup comes in different grades.
A is the highest grade, known as “fancy” ketchup, B is the “extra standard” grade, and C is the “standard” grade.
The ketchup rating is determined by four factors: color, consistency, the presence of defects and flavor.
Lower grade kinds of ketchup can contain more additives and liquids.
