The Dirty Shirley Is The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

The Dirty Shirley is the new drink of summer.
The cocktail is growing in popularity, with the hashtag #dirtyshirley trending at more than 10 million on TikTok.
There are tons of variations but the basic recipe is an ice-filled Collins glass, with vodka, grenadine, lemon-lime soda or ginger ale and a maraschino cherry.
You can also use cherry vodka.
The drink stems from the OG mocktail, the Shirley Temple, which uses lemon-lime soda or ginger ale, a dash of grenadine and a maraschino cherry.
Does a Dirty Shirley sound good to you?
What’s your favorite cocktail?
Beth
By Beth |
