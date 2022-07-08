The Dirty Shirley Is The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

The Dirty Shirley is the new drink of summer.

The cocktail is growing in popularity, with the hashtag #dirtyshirley trending at more than 10 million on TikTok.

There are tons of variations but the basic recipe is an ice-filled Collins glass, with vodka, grenadine, lemon-lime soda or ginger ale and a maraschino cherry.

You can also use cherry vodka.

The drink stems from the OG mocktail, the Shirley Temple, which uses lemon-lime soda or ginger ale, a dash of grenadine and a maraschino cherry.

Does a Dirty Shirley sound good to you?

What’s your favorite cocktail?