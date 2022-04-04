The Doobie Brothers add new dates to 50th Anniversary Tour

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The Doobie Brothers will be takin’ it to even more streets on their current 50th Anniversary Tour — they’ve just added 11 new dates to the trek’s second leg.

Tickets for the new dates, which start September 2 in Bridgeport, CT and run through October 12 in Nashville, TN, go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The new dates also include shows in Chicago, LA, Phoenix, Dallas and Sacramento. The Nashville date is the trek’s final stop.

The 50th Anniversary Tour features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee performing together for the first time in more than 25 years. Johnston says in a statement, “We are excited to play more shows in 2022 and will be coming back around to Nashville to wrap things up which is fitting as that’s where we first announced our 50th Anniversary Tour back in 2019.”

As previously reported, the Doobies will do an eight-show Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from May 13 through May 28. Tickets to those shows are available via Ticketmaster.com/DoobieBrothersVegas.

