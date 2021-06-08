The Doobie Brothers add three August 2021 concerts to 50th anniversary tour

Credit: Clay Patrick McBride

After multiple postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Doobie Brothers‘ 50th anniversary tour finally is scheduled to get underway this August, and now the band has added a trio of dates near the beginning of the trek.

The three shows will take place just after The Doobies’ previously scheduled tour kickoff on August 22 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa: August 24 in Milwaukee; August 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and August 28 in Moline, Illinois.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages also will be available. Visit LiveNation.com for more info.

As previously reported, The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour will see former singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald rejoining the group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The 49-date trek currently is split into two North American legs. The first plotted out through an October 29 concert in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while the second takes place in 2022, and runs from a June 2 show in West Palm Beach, Florida, until a June 30 performance in London, Ontario, Canada.

Legendary New Orleans group the Dirty Dozen Dozen Brass Band will open all dates for The Doobies.

“We are looking forward to finally getting back on the road to see our fans and formally celebrate our 50th anniversary,” says co-founding singer/guitarist Tom Johnston. “Following this past year, coming together to celebrate our anniversary makes it even more special.”

To check out the group’s full tour schedule and buy tickets, visit TheDoobieBrothers.com.

