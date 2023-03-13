The Doobie Brothers book Canadian leg of their 50th anniversary tour

Courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment

The Doobie Brothers are extending their 50th anniversary celebration. The band just announced a Canadian leg to their anniversary tour, which features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee performing together for the first time in 25 years.

“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario, and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” Johnston shares.

The 10-date tour kicks off October 13 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is the first time the Doobies have played there in over 40 years. It wraps October 28 in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Tickets for the Canadian shows go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Doobie Brothers bring their 50th anniversary tour back to the States starting May 2 in Kahului, Hawaii. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

