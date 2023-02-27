The Doobie Brothers extend their 50th anniversary tour

Courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment

The Doobie Brothers are extending their anniversary celebration. The band, including Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, just announced more dates for their 50th anniversary tour.

The additions include 35 new shows, kicking off June 9 in Sparks, Nevada, and wrapping October 8 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Johnston.

Tickets for most of the new dates go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with the remaining shows going on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Next up The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour hits Australia, Japan and Singapore in April, before returning to the U.S. May 2 in Kahului, Hawaii. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

