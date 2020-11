Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers just announced plans for a debut digital release this Thursday! It’s the debut of their 2019 concert video, Live from the Beacon Theatre, which was originally released last year on Blu-ray and as part of a DVD/CD box set.

You can check it out on the band’s Facebook page Thursday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET if you want to watch the complete film!