The Doobie Brothers postpone five shows after touring party members catch COVID

Courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment

The Doobie Brothers recently postponed five U.S. concerts that were part of their ongoing 50th anniversary tour because several members of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected dates, which have already been rescheduled, were originally scheduled for June 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida; June 3 in Tampa, Florida; June 5 in Jacksonville, Florida; June 7 in Alpharetta, Georgia; and June 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Those shows now are scheduled for the tail end of the band’s current summer U.S. leg. The new dates are as follows: Alpharetta on July 17, Jacksonville on July 18, Tampa on July 20, West Palm Beach on July 21 and Charlotte on July 25.

The Doobies are scheduled to return to the road for a June 10 concert in Bristow, Virginia. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers also have another U.S. leg lined up for later this year that’s plotted out from a September 2 show in Pelham, Alabama, through an October 12 performance in Nashville.

Check out the band’s full schedule at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

Last September, The Doobie Brothers also postponed a series of concerts after a member of the group’s touring personnel came down with COVID.

