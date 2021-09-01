The Doobie Brothers postpone four concerts after a touring member tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: Clay Patrick McBride

The Doobie Brothers kicked off their long-delayed 50th anniversary tour on August 22, but the band unfortunately has had to postpone a series of shows because “a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced that they were postponing for upcoming concerts “[o]ut of an abundance of caution — shows that had been scheduled for September 2 in Clarkson, Michigan; September 4 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; September 5 in Toledo, Ohio; and September 8 in Cincinnati.

The tour features a reunion with former Doobie Brothers singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald, but it appears that McDonald may be the reason for the postponements. According to Minneapolis newspaper the Star Tribune, McDonald sat out the band’s most recent show, a performance Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair, because had come down with COVID-19.

The paper reports that during the concert, Doobie Brothers member Patrick Simmons explained to the crowd that Michael was “recuperating and isolating,” adding, “We hope to have him back in a week or so.”

Simmons also noted that McDonald “had his vaccine…But the show must go on.”

According to The Doobie Brothers’ announcement, the tour is expected to get underway again on September 9 in in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Fans who have purchased tickets to the postponed concerts are being encouraged to hold on to them, as they will honored when the dates are rescheduled.

Prior to the Minnesota State Fair show, founding Doobies frontman Tom Johnston told the Star Tribune a COVID compliance officer is traveling with the group on the tour, and that all band members and crew personnel have been vaccinated.

The Doobie Brothers’ postponements come after KISS had to postpone a series of concerts because both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.