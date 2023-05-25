The Doobie Brothers to headline BeachLife Ranch Festival

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Doobie BrothersÂ have added another gig to their touring schedule. The band is set to headline the BeachLife Ranch Festival, taking place September 22-24 at the Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California.Â Â

The festivalÂ features a mixture of country and Americana acts, with The Doobie Brothers headlining the bill on Saturday, September 23.Â Other headliners includeÂ Jack JohnsonÂ andÂ Brad Paisley, with the lineup also featuringÂ The Avett Brothers,Â Shakey Graves,Â Wynonna,Â Chris IsaakÂ and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info and a full lineup can be found atÂ beachliferanch.com.

The festival is one of many shows The Doobie BrothersÂ have planned for 2023. They kick off their 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, May 25, in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of tour dates can be found atÂ thedoobiebrothers.com.

