The Doors’ John Densmore celebrating release of paperback version of ‘The Seekers’ with virtual Q&A tonight

Hachette Books

Doors drummer John Densmore recently published a paperback version of his 2020 book The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), and to promote the new release, Densmore will take part in a Zoom Q&A event tonight at 7 p.m. ET that will be streamed live via Dice.fm.

During the event, which is presented by Rough Trade NYC, the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will chat with Jonathan Cohen, author of the 2011 New York Times best-seller Pearl Jam 20, an authorized biography of the Seattle grunge legends. Densmore also will answer questions submitted by audience members.

Tickets for the Q&A can be purchased at Dice.fm for $29.88, and the price includes a copy of The Seekers along with a bookplate signed by Densmore.

The Seekers features John’s reflections and stories about various creative people he has encountered over the years, including music legends like his late Doors band mates Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and others. The book also includes John’s musings about his own creative journey.

In other news, Densmore discusses his book in detail in a new episode of Emmy-winning TV host Barry Kibrick‘s Between the Lines podcast, which you can check out at BuzzSprout.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.