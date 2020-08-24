The Doors' John Densmore to release new memoir in November focusing on respected artists he's met

Cover: Shepard Fairey/Hachette Books

Doors drummer John Densmore‘s long-awaited new memoir, The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), will be released on November 17.

The book will feature Densmore’s musings and anecdotes about various famous creative people he’s crossed paths with over the years, including his late Doors band mates Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, Lou Reed, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patti Smith and others.

In his memoir, Densmore will delve into his own creative side as well as examining how other artists were able to produce such engaging and enduring work. Through his book, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is hoping to inspire others to tap into their creativity.

The Seekers features a cover by renowned graphic artist Shepard Fairey, and includes the likenesses of Densmore, Jim Morrison, Manzarek, George Harrison, the Dalai Lama, Marley and Smith.

An excerpt from the introduction John penned for the memoir has debuted at EW.com. Part of it reads, “I feel so blessed to have been in the presence of these great artists, some for a moment, some for an extended time over many years. Some have broken on through to the other side, while some are still here in their physical form. So this is my thank-you, my tip of the hat to these artists and musicians, classically trained or barely schooled at all.”

The Seekers is a follow-up to Densmore’s 2013 book, The Doors: Unhinged, which focused on the legal battle he fought with Manzarek and Doors guitarist Robby Krieger after his two former band mates launched a new incarnation of the group without his involvement or blessing.

By Matt Friedlander

