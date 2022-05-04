The Doors’ Robby Krieger, ex-Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine performing at Celebrate Asia Festival in July

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and original Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine will perform at the Asian Hall of Fame’s Celebrate Asia Festival, taking place July 30 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

The red-carpet event is a benefit for Asian Hall of Fame‘s newly launched Brain Injury Endowment, which supports trauma survivors, victims of hate crime and brain injury research.

Seraphine will be playing a headlining set with his band California Transit Authority, or CTA, which also features former Chicago bassist/singer Jeff Coffey and veteran keyboardist Ed Roth, who also frequently collaborates with Krieger.

Both Seraphine and Krieger are Asian Hall of Fame Ambassadors, awarded annually to noteworthy non-Asian people who support the Hall of Fame’s mission of celebrating Asian excellence, cross-cultural collaboration, and multiracial fairness to with a goal of overcoming anti-Asian violence.

The event begins with a VIP reception starting at 4 p.m. PT that will include an artisan showcase, traditional performers, and food from Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand. The reception also will include a memorabilia auction featuring collectibles from Chicago, The Eagles, U2 and more.

The concert will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. Early bird tickets to the Celebrate Asia Festival can be purchased at AsianHallofFame.org.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.