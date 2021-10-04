The Doors’ Robby Krieger lines up series of virtual events to promote upcoming book, ‘Set the Night on Fire’

Little, Brown and Company

The Doors‘ Robby Krieger will publish a new memoir titled Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors on October 12. To promote the book, the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has lined up a variety of virtual events taking place in the coming weeks.

First up, Krieger will participate in virtual book signing at the TalkShopLive social-shopping site’s Rock N Roll Channel on Tuesday, October 5, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Then, on the memoir’s release date, October 12, Robby will appear in two streaming events. The first, which starts at 2 p.m. ET, will feature Krieger signing copies of his book at LiveSigning.com and also answering questions fans have submitted in advance.

The second is a pre-recorded Q&A that’s part of the Live Talks Los Angeles series, and that’s set to air at 9 p.m. ET.

On October 13, Krieger will take part in a previously reported interactive interview event presented by Rough Trade Records NYC that will be streamed live via Dice.fm. It will feature Robby chatting with respected writer and broadcaster Laura Barton via Zoom, and also answering questions from virtual audience members.

Other upcoming events to promote Set the Night on Fire include a virtual Q&As on October 18 hosted by the Hudson Library & Historical Society in Cleveland, and on November 8, presented by the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, a video preview featuring Krieger sharing details about his book has been posted at The Doors’ official YouTube channel. In the clip, Robby says, “Hopefully after reading my book, I think people will understand the whole dynamic of The Doors and what it’s really like to be in a band like The Doors.”

(Video includes censored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.