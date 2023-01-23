The Doors’ Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek’s estate sell publishing catalog to Primary Wave

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Doors’ Robby Krieger and the late Ray Manzarek‘s estate are the latest artists to sell their music catalog, selling their interest in the legendary band’s catalog to Primary Wave Music. There’s no word on how much the deal was worth, but it includes The Doors’ recordings, trademarks, merchandise rights and income.

“After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of The Doors to Primary Wave,” Krieger shares. “This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too. I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and about helping legacies go to even bigger levels.”

Manzarek’s widow, Dorothy, adds, “Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of The Doors’ legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane. Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray’s lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave.”

Only the two members of The Doors have sold their interests to Primary Wave, though. The Jim Morrison estate and drummer John Densmore still hold their interests in the band’s music and publishing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.