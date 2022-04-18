The Doors’ Robby Krieger releases trio of reggae-flavored instrumentals, new music video

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has just released three new tracks via digital platforms — reggae-flavored instrumental covers of the 1940s country song “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” Ritchie Valens‘ “La Bamba” and The Bee Gees‘ “Stayin’ Alive.”

Robby recorded all three tracks with two longtime collaborators — bassist Phil Chen and keyboardist Ed Roth. Chen, who died of cancer in December 2021 at age 75, was for many years a member of the bands that Krieger co-led with late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, while Roth plays in Robby’s side group The New Experience.

In addition, a music video for Krieger’s rendition of “Ghost Riders in the Sky” has premiered at The Doors’ official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of Krieger and Roth driving a vintage car in the desert, where they pick up a hitchhiker, who happens to be Robby’s son and current solo band mate Waylon Krieger. The video also includes scenes of Robby playing a sitar, Chen playing bass, and drummer Pride Hutchinson, as well as Krieger and his son jamming on guitars while Roth plays keys.

Last October, Krieger told ABC Audio that he had recorded an entire album of reggae-influenced cover songs with Chen and Roth that was to be called Rocks Meets Dub, but there’s been no official word yet about plans to release the full-length project. Robby reported at the time that tunes they recorded included “Stayin’ Alive,” as well as songs by The Beatles and Bob Dylan.

In other news, Krieger has just announced a series of nine U.S. concerts with his solo group, spanning from a May 3 show in Tempe, Arizona, through a September 25 gig at The Doors’ famed Los Angeles-area stomping ground, The Whisky a Go Go.

