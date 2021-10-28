The Doors’ Robby Krieger says he’s finished two albums, including a reggae-influenced covers record

Credit: Jill Jarrett

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has been quite busy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer finish and recently publish a new memoir, Set the Night on Fire, he tells ABC Audio that he’s also completed two album projects.

“Since the pandemic, that’s all I’ve been doing is recording,” Robby reports. “I’ve got two records ready to come out, both instrumental.”

The first is a reggae-flavored covers album titled Rocks Meets Dub that he says will include renditions of The Bee Gees‘ “Stayin’ Alive” and songs by Bob Dylan and The Beatles.

Krieger says he played a lot of slide guitar on the album, which he recorded with bassist Phil Chen, who for many years was a member of the bands that Robby co-led with late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

“[Phil’s] been down with mesothelioma lately, so we wanted to do something that would make him happy,” Krieger explains. “And it just turned out really good.”

Keyboardist Ed Roth, who’s collaborated with Krieger frequently in recent years, also contributed to the album.

As for the other album, Krieger recorded that with his side project The New Experience, and is planning to release it after Rocks Meets Dub.

That group features Roth, as well as longtime Aretha Franklin bassist Kevin “Brandino” Brandon and drummer Franklin Vanderbilt, who also plays with Lenny Kravitz.

“[W]e don’t have a name for [that album] yet, but these guys are just amazing players,” Robby notes, adding that “it’s jazz, but it’s R&B as well.”

Krieger’s most recent album was another instrumental project, The Ritual Begins at Sundown, which was released in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Robby has three U.S. concerts scheduled this weekend in the Northeast with his Robby Krieger Band.

