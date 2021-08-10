The Doors’ Robby Krieger schedules Whisky a Go Go concert; recalls Jim Morrison as “a word…magician”

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger has lined up a solo concert at one of his old band’s famous haunts in the Los Angeles area, the Whisky a Go Go club, on December 8.

The show, which currently is Krieger’s only confirmed upcoming gig, coincides with what would’ve been late Doors frontman Jim Morrison‘s 78th birthday. Tickets are available now at WhiskyaGoGo.com.

Meanwhile, Krieger and The Doors’ other surviving band member, drummer John Densmore, were interviewed together for a segment about Morrison that aired on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend.

The segment celebrates the recently published book The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics, which Jim’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, helped compile and which features most of Morrison’s previously published work, as well as a bounty of unpublished writing.

Asked what kind of musician Jim was, Krieger says, “He wasn’t really a musician, he was more of a word musician…magician.”

Robby goes on to explain, “Those first songs he came up with, he actually heard them in his head. It was like a concert being played in his head.”

Densmore adds, “He said to me he thought of melodies to remember the words. So that’s really a gift.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.