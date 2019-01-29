The Dude Is Back! The Dude is back……Jeff Bridge’s beloved character from The Big Lebowski makes an appearance in the latest Stella Artois ad…it’ll run during the Super Bowl! But he’s joined by Carrie from Sex In The City…Sarah Jessica Parker! #JeffBridges#jenandbill#SarahJessicaParker#StellaArtois SHARE RELATED CONTENT Simon Hits The Golden Buzzer Are Millennials Killing Harley-Davidson? What’s the Difference Between Caramel, Butterscotch and Toffee? Pink to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Win A Trip To Fabulous Beaches Negril, Jamaica! Family Adventure Day at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum | Keepers & Life-Savers