The Dynamic Duo Strikes Again! Lily & Jane Back Together For “Moving On”

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again — this time for revenge — in the newly released Moving On trailer.

The preview, which dropped Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.

Fonda and Tomlin’s characters are estranged friends who reconnect at their best friend’s funeral to seek revenge on her widower, Howard (McDowell), who messed with them more than four decades prior. “Howard, I’m gonna kill you,” Fonda says to a taken aback McDowell in the trailer. “Now that she’s gone, I’m going to do it this weekend.”

(HollywoodReporter)