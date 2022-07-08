The Eagles add Canadian shows to Hotel California 2022 Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

The Eagles will be flying north of the border with their Hotel California 2022 Tour this September.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ ongoing tour, which celebrates their classic 1976 album, has been extended to include six Canadian dates — September 9 in Toronto, September 13 in Ottawa, September 16 in Winnipeg, September 18 in Saskatoon, September 20 in Edmonton and September 22 in Vancouver.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public next Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time; A limited number of VIP packages will also be available that day. Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale. Visit Eagles.com for more information.

As previously reported, the tour features the Eagles performing the Hotel California album in its entirety, as well as other memorable tunes by the group, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. The band’s current lineup includes founding singer/drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Timothy B. Schmit and country star Vince Gill on vocals and guitar.

The Eagles wrapped up a European leg of the trek in June and also toured the U.S. earlier this year.

