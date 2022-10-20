The Eagles announce new 2023 US dates for their Hotel California Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

The Eagles have extended their long-running Hotel California Tour into 2023, announcing five new dates that will take place in February and March in the western U.S.

The shows are scheduled for February 19 in Portland, Oregon; February 21 in San Jose, California; February 24 in Palm Springs, California; March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona; and March 3 in San Diego. The Palm Springs concert will mark the grand opening of that city’s Acrisure Arena.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available to purchase.

Visit Eagles.com for more information.

Prior to announcing the 2023 dates, the Eagles lined up seven U.S. concerts next month, running from a November 15 concert in St. Louis through a November 27 performance in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

As previously reported, the tour features the Eagles performing their classic 1976 Hotel California album in its entirety and other well-known tunes by the group, who’ll be accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. The band’s current lineup includes founding singer/drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit and country star Vince Gill on vocals and guitar.

