The Eagles are hitting the road next year and will exclusively play one of their iconic albums. The band will perform 12 concerts in 6-US cities and they will play the “Hotel California” album in its entirety during each of those shows. The band did something similar last month in Las Vegas where they played the entire album. Tickets for all shows will go on sale October 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from October 4th at 10 a.m. through October 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Eagles’ website. The tour kicks off February 7th in Atlanta (closest to us) Other shows will be in Dallas, NY, Houston, San Fran and Los Angeles.