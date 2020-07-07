The Eagles, Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar among artists whose touring companies received PPP loans

Credit: Ron Koch

The Eagles‘, Cheap Trick‘s and Sammy Hagar‘s touring companies are among the entities that received loans through the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, to support businesses in continuing to pay and employ their workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a list of all the businesses that received PPP on Monday.

Other artists whose touring companies are listed include Green Day, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Nickelback, Tesla and many others.

Additionally, record labels such as ABKCO, Third Man, Sub Pop, Blue Elan and Cleopatra also received PPP.

