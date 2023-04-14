The Eagles’ Joe Walsh named to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Don Arnold/WireImage

President Joe Biden has named The Eagles’ Joe Walsh to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

The committee was founded in 1982 to advise the president on enhancing federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services, which it deems relevant to the country’s “health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

“For more than 50 years, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to share my music with my fellow Americans and with the world,” Walsh shares on social media. “I’ve been humbled by participating in the creation of sacred spaces where those who disagree can come together, if only maybe for just a few minutes at a time, sing along in a shared experience and celebrate the things that make us all unique, American and uniquely American.”

He continues, “I love American Rock and Roll. I love my job. I love my country. If there’s anything I can do to assist in the guidance of future generations of Americans in finding their voices, sign me up, Mr. President.”

He added, “I graciously accept your invitation to serve on @PCAHgov and will do so with pride and with honor.”

In addition to Walsh, other newly appointed members to the committee include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Grammy winner Jon Batiste, with Lady Gaga and Oscar-winning TV and movie producer Bruce Cohen named as the committee’s co-chairs.

