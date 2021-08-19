The Eagles’ ‘Live at The Forum ’76’ concert album to be released as two-LP vinyl set in November

Rhino

The Eagles are set to launch their “Hotel California” 2021 Tour this Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and in celebration of the trek, the band’s Live at The Forum ’76 concert album will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 12.

The album, which features 10 performances recorded at the famed Los Angles-area venue in the fall of 1976, previously was only available on CD and digitally as part of the 40th anniversary reissue of the Hotel California album that was released in 2017.

The two-LP set, which you can pre-order now, is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and features three sides of music, plus an etching on the collection’s fourth and final side.

Live at The Forum ’76 was recorded during a three-night stand that the Eagles played at the venue in October of 1976. The shows, which took place two months before Hotel California‘s release, featured some of the earliest live performances of songs from the album, including the classic title track and “New Kid in Town.”

Besides those two tunes, Live at The Forum features renditions of earlier Eagles classics like “Take It Easy,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Witchy Woman,” “One of These Nights” and “Already Gone,” plus a version of guitarist Joe Walsh‘s James Gang gem “Funk #49.”

As previously reported, the Eagles’ Hotel California 2021 Tour will feature the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing the Hotel California album in full, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits. The U.S. trek is mapped out through a November 5-6 stand in Seattle.

Visit Eagles.com to check out their full tour schedule.

Here’s the Live at The Forum ’76 two-LP set’s track list:

LP One

Side A

“Take It Easy”

“Take It to the Limit”

“New Kid in Town”

Side B

“James Dean”

“Good Day in Hell”

“Witchy Woman”

“Funk #49”

LP Two

Side A

“One of These Nights”

“Hotel California”

“Already Gone”

Side B

Etching

