The Eagles make extra tickets available for final 2022 US concert in Las Vegas

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Eagles will wind down the 2022 U.S. portion of their long-running Hotel California Tour with a recently announced May 28 concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and now additional tickets to the show have been made available.

The tickets, which are priced starting at $139, are on sale now at AXS.com, while a limited number of VIP packages also are available for purchase. The VIP packages include premium seats, special merchandise and more.

The Eagles launched their Hotel California Tour in 2019 with three sold-out concerts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As previously reported, the Hotel California shows feature the current Eagles lineup performing the band’s classic 1976 album of the same name in its entirety, as well as other classics, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

Prior to the Las Vegas concert, the Eagles have three other U.S. shows scheduled — a May 19-20 engagement in Austin, Texas, and a May 25 performance in Salt Lake City.

The band also has a series of five European concerts scheduled in June.

Visit Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

