The Eagles reschedule 'Hotel California' dates to September

The Eagles will welcome fans back to the Hotel California in September.

Like pretty much every other musical act in the world, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers had to reschedule a string of concerts they'd planned which would feature them performing their 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety, with an orchestra and choir.

The tour will now resume September 18 with two nights in Denver, followed by three nights in Los Angeles, two nights in San Francisco, two nights in St. Paul Minnesota and one show in Dallas, TX. The tour will wrap up October 25 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new shows.

In addition to performing the whole of the landmark album, The Eagles will also play a set of their greatest hits.

Here are the new tour dates:

9/18 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

9/19 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

9/25 -- Los Angeles, CA, Forum

9/26 -- Los Angeles, CA, Forum

9/29 -- Los Angeles, CA, Forum

10/2 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/3 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/16 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

10/17 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

10/21 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

10/24 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/25 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

