The Eagles taking 'Hotel California' on the road

Didn't get the chance to see The Eagles perform Hotel California during their Las Vegas residency? No worries -- you're getting another chance, although you may still need a plane ticket.

Billboard reports the rock legends will hit the road for only 12 dates in six cities, each of which will see them perform their landmark 1976 album in its entirety. Each stop will feature two shows, beginning with February, 2020 dates in Atlanta, Georgia and wrapping up in Inglewood, California in mid-April.

The outing comes on the heels of the band's recent trio of sold-out shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas September 27, 28 and October 5, during which they played Hotel California from start to finish, along with a selection of their catalog's biggest hits.

The current Eagles lineup consists of original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with country legend Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

Tickets for the mini-tour go on sale October 18 via Ticketmaster. Here's the itinerary:

2/7-8 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

2/14-15 -- New York, NY. Madison Square Garden

2/29-3/1 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

3/6-7 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

4/11-12 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

4/17-18 -- Inglewood, CA, The Forum

