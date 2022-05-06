The Eagles’ Timothy B. Schmit releases new solo album, ‘Day by Day’; debuts new “I Come Alive” music video

Courtesy of Timothy B. Schmit

Longtime Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit‘s latest solo studio album, Day by Day, was released today.

The 12-track collection features guest contributions from an impressive lineup of musicians, including Jackson Browne, Lindsey Buckingham, John Fogerty, longtime Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, Doobie Brothers multi-instrumentalist John McFee, blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd and acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner.

Coinciding with the album’s arrival, a music video for the project’s third single, “I Come Alive,” has debuted at Schmit’s YouTube channel. The clip features Timothy performing the upbeat, ska-flavored tune at a Los Angles rehearsal studio with most of his touring band and a trio of background singers.

“I was feeling really good about things in general when I started this song,” Schmit explains. “I decided it wasn’t necessary to try and go particularly deep, so I let it sort of roll out of me without too much second guessing. It’s a simple love song intended to express my feelings right from the surface.”

“I Come Alive” is preceded by the advance singles “Simple Man” and “Heartbeat.” Buckingham contributed electric guitar to “Simple Man,” which also features backing vocals from ex-Beach Boys touring members Chris Farmer and Matt Jardine, the latter being the son of founding Beach Boy Al Jardine.

Day by Day also includes a song titled “Grinding Stone” that features Schmit harmonizing with Browne and Fogerty. In addition, Timothy’s daughter Jeddrah sings backing vocals on the album.

Day by Day is Schmit’s seventh solo album overall, and his first since 2016’s Leap of Faith. It was recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles County during breaks on the Eagles’ tour schedule.

The album is available on CD, as a two-LP set and digitally.

Here’s the full Day by Day track list:

“Simple Man”

“The Next Rainbow”

“Heartbeat”

“Mr. X”

“Question of the Heart”

“Something You Should Know”

“I Come Alive”

“Feather in the Wind”

“Grinding Stone”

“Taste Like Candy”

“Conflicted”

“Where We Belong”

