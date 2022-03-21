The Eagles’ Timothy B. Schmit releasing star-studded new solo album, ‘Day by Day,’ in May; listen to lead single

Courtesy of Timothy B. Schmit

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit will release a new solo studio album titled Day by Day on May 6.

The 12-track collection features guest contributions from a variety of well-known artists, including Jackson Browne, Lindsey Buckingham, John Fogerty, longtime Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, Doobie Brothers multi-instrumentalist John McFee, blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Sheppard and acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner.

Schmit has released the album’s lead track, “Simple Man,” as an advance digital single, while a companion music video has premiered at his official YouTube channel.

“Simple Man” is an introspective folk-rock tune featuring lead guitar from from Buckingham and harmony vocals from ex-Beach Boys touring members Chris Farmer and Matt Jardine — son of founding Beach Boy Al Jardine.

The video captures Schmit in and around his home studio in rural Los Angles County, and includes scenes where Timothy appears to be singing with two other versions of himself.

Day by Day also includes a song titled “Grinding Stone,” which features Schmit harmonizing with Browne and Fogerty.

Timothy’s daughter Jeddrah also sings backing vocals on the album.

Day by Day is Schmit’s seventh solo album overall, and his first since 2016’s Leap of Faith. It was recorded at his home studio during breaks on the Eagles’ tour schedule.

Reflecting on his songwriting, Timothy says, “I try to latch on to whatever’s floating my way through the ethers. I just want to make good music and put a smile on people’s faces. I love the process and feel extremely lucky to be able to make new music as an older guy, and this is very satisfying.”

CD and two-LP versions of the upcoming record can be pre-ordered now at Timothy’s online store.

Here’s the full Day by Day track list:

“Simple Man”

“The Next Rainbow”

“Heartbeat”

“Mr. X”

“Question of the Heart”

“Something You Should Know”

“I Come Alive”

“Feather in the Wind”

“Grinding Stone”

“Taste Like Candy”

“Conflicted”

“Where We Belong”

