The Egg McMuffin is 50!

McDonald’s is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price of 63 cents for its 50th anniversary tomorrow. You have to order through their app to get the deal. If you just show up and order one, you’ll pay the normal price, around $3. The McMuffin was invented by a franchise owner in Santa Barbara, California named Herb Peterson in 1971. It wasn’t available nationwide until 1975. If you want to get in on the deal, download the McDonald’s app first, and order through there. Then pick it up. You’ll be able to get a McMuffin for 63 cents during their normal breakfast hours of 6:00 to 10:30 A.M. It’s not clear if there’s a limit on how many you can buy.