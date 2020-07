The Everly Brothers Show was a one-hour musical variety show on the ABC television network. It began as a summer replacement in 1970 for The Johnny Cash Show. Warner Bros. Records released a double LP at the same time, but the album was not a soundtrack to the TV series. In July of 1970, Don and Phil Everly were deemed ready to play for prime-time, a status which lasted until September 9, 1970, which is when the tenth and final episode The Everly Brothers Show, aired on ABC.

Click here for more!