Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead is returning to theaters. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raimi’s film, a special screening that includes a Bruce Campbell intro will be in theaters for one night only on Thursday, October 7. Other things will be happening to celebrate the film’s 40th, like a special edition box set that includes The Evil Dead films and all three seasons of Ash v Evil Dead. Tickets for the one-night-only screening go on sale this Friday. Have you seen all of The Evil Dead films?