Just like “Halloween”, the new “Exorcist” is going to be a trilogy that follows up on the original . . . and Ellen Burstyn is coming back to play Chris MacNeil . . . the mother of the original possessed girl. Leslie Odom Jr. from “Hamilton” is also in it, but there’s no word on Linda Blair, who played the possessed girl, Regan MacNeil. The first film is scheduled to come out in October of 2023.