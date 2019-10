The girls from the TV show The Facts Of Life are grown up and reuniting for a holiday special. Kim Fields invited Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, and Mindy Cohn to join her for a Lifetime movie titled, You Light Up My Christmas. Fields is also the executive producer of the movie. The ladies will not be reviving their characters from the TV show but seeing them together again is sure to bring back memories. The movie debuts on December 1st. Who was your favorite Facts Of Life character?