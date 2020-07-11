The beloved comic strip returned this week as creator Gary Larson posted his first new cartoons since 1995.
New strips can be found at Larson’s website TheFarSide.com. But don’t expect a new comic every day – Larson says he’s “got no deadlines” and is “just exploring, experimenting, and trying stuff.”
Were you a Far Side fan? Do you still read the comics in the newspaper?
Beth
By Beth |
‘The Far Side’ Returns After 25 Years
The beloved comic strip returned this week as creator Gary Larson posted his first new cartoons since 1995.