The fifth track on Taylor Swift's new album is called "The Archer," according to iTunes

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift plans to make an announcement on Instagram Live today at 5 p.m. ET, and she said one of the things she'd be talking about is the scene in her "You Need to Calm Down" video where singer Hayley Kiyoko shoots an arrow into a target marked with the number five. Well, it seems iTunes has stolen her thunder.

If you look at the iTunes pre-order page for Taylor's new album Lover, you'll see that track number five is called "The Archer" -- which explains the whole shooting-an-arrow-at-the-target thing.

Still, Taylor may have some other things to reveal, such as a possible release date for the song, whether or not it's a collaboration, whether or not there will be a video, or something entirely different.

Perhaps Taylor will also explain what "The Archer" is about. The most famous archer in history is probably Cupid, the god of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, who shoots his bow and arrow into the hearts of lovers. On the other hand, Taylor happens to be a Sagittarius, and the symbol for that sign is, yes, The Archer.

