The Final “Stranger Things” Trailer Has Arrived

Netflix has just released the final trailer for the third season of “Stranger Things” and it gives fans a clear glimpse of what to expect this season. Coming back for the third season are Winona Ryder, and the rest of the “Stranger Things” cast you’ve all come to know and love. In the final trailer, you get more of an action film vibe that’s been described as “Ghostbusters meets Jurassic Park.” In the trailer, you see the kids hiding behind cars to get away from monsters, blood, and lots of action. The new season of “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix on July 4 with eight episodes. What do you think of the final trailer? Will you be binging the show instead of setting off fireworks?