The first installment of 2020's three-part Record Store Day event takes place Saturday

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Just reminder that the first day of the three-day 2020 Record Store Day celebration takes place this Saturday, August 29. As previously reported, organizers decided to spread out the event across three dates in three different months this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events, which also will be held on September 26 and October 24, are being called “Record Store Day Drops.”

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Elton John, The Who and U2 are among the artists who will be releasing limited-edition discs on August 29.

Sir Paul’s Record Store Day offering is a half-speed-mastered, 50th anniversary edition of his debut solo album, McCartney. Lennon’s release is a seven-inch single featuring a newly remixed version of the late Beatles legend’s 1970 solo hit “Instant Karma!”

Elton is issuing a two-LP deluxe 50th anniversary edition of his 1970 self-titled album, pressed on purple vinyl.

The Who is releasing a deluxe two-LP version of the group’s 1974 rarities album, Odds and Sods, featuring one red disc and one yellow disc.

U2’s offering is a 12-inch blue-vinyl disc featuring 1980 studio versions of the band’s songs “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” and “Touch,” along with previously unreleased 1980 live versions of “Touch” and “Twilight.”

Other artists who will have Record Store Day releases available at independent music shops on August 29 include America, The Black Crowes, David Bowie, Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, The Cure, Dave Davies, Def Leppard, Brian Eno, Ace Frehley, Andrew Gold, Al Green, Jethro Tull, The Kinks, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, New Order, Pink Floyd, The Pretenders, Lou Reed & John Cale, Roxy Music, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.