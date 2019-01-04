The First Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks Tonight

Look up at the sky. You might see something spectacular this evening.

The Quandrantid meteor shower happens tonight.

With no moon in the sky, you’ll stand a good chance to see it between midnight and dawn depending on where you are.

You might see anywhere from 80 to 200 meteors per hour. The website timeanddate.com can give you the best time to check out the shower in your area.

