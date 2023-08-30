Beth

The First Season Of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Cast Revealed

ABC has announced the cast of 22 women over 60 vying for the heart of the first “Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner.
72-year-old Gerry is looking for love again after the death of his wife Toni.
During an interview, he said, “What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I look for when I was in high school and college.”
Hopefuls include Anna, a 61-year-old Retired Nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey, 71-year-old Ellen, a Retired Teacher from Delray Beach, Florida, and a 70-year-old retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina, who also happens to be the mom of Season 25’s fan-favorite, Matt James.
‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres on ABC on Thursday, September 28.
