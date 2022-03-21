The Fixx to release new album, ‘Every Five Seconds,’ in June; listen to lead single “Closer” now

BFD/The Orchard

British New Wave veterans The Fixx will release their first new studio album in almost a decade, Every Five Seconds, which is due out on June 3.

In advance of the album, the band has released a track called “Closer” as a digital single.

Commenting on the themes of the songs on the upcoming release, Fixx frontman Cy Curnin says, “Life can either be a series of broken obsessive thoughts or it can be a wonderful mosaic of moments. Every Five Seconds reflects this human paradox. The constant struggle between bewilderment and betterment.”

You can pre-order Every Five Seconds now.

The Fixx is best known for its string of hits during the 1980s, which included four songs that reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 — “Saved by Zero,” “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Are We Ourselves?” and “Secret Separation.”

The group’s most recent previous album was 2012’s Beautiful Friction.

Here’s the full track list of Every Five Seconds:

“A Life Survived”

“Closer”

“Take What You Want”

“Wake Up”

“Suspended in Make Believe”

“Lonely as a Lighthouse”

“Cold”

“Spell”

“Woman of Flesh and Blood”

“Neverending”

