The Fixx’s first album new album in 10 years, ‘Every Five Seconds,’ arrives today

British New Wave veterans The Fixx released their first new studio album in a decade, Every Five Seconds, today.

The album features 10 new original songs from the band. Commenting on the themes of the record, Fixx frontman Cy Curnin says, “Life can either be a series of broken obsessive thoughts or it can be a wonderful mosaic of moments. Every Five Seconds reflects this human paradox. The constant struggle between bewilderment and betterment.”

Four tracks from Every Five Seconds were released in advance of the album — "Wake Up," "Closer," "Woman of Flesh and Blood" and "Take What You Want." In addition, an animated music video for the latter tune, featuring enigmatic images of disembodied hands, debuted in April on The Fixx's official YouTube channel.

channel.

The band will support Every Five Seconds with a U.S. tour that gets underway on June 10 in Las Vegas and runs through a June 30 performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

The Fixx scored a string of hits during the 1980s that included four songs that reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 — “Saved by Zero,” “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Are We Ourselves?” and “Secret Separation.”

The group’s most recent previous album, Beautiful Friction, was released in 2012.

Here’s the full track list of Every Five Seconds:

“A Life Survived”

“Closer”

“Take What You Want”

“Wake Up”

“Suspended in Make Believe”

“Lonely as a Lighthouse”

“Cold”

“Spell”

“Woman of Flesh and Blood”

“Neverending”

