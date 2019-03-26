The Florida Fish and Wildlife Asks the Public not to Feed the Pelicans

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife commission have released a PSA reminding the public not to feed the pelicans and to make sure to discard any trash in an appropriate manner.

The commission says, while it is not rare to see these birds at fish-cleaning stations or near dinning destinations looking for an easy meal, feeding them does more harm than good. So does leaving fish carcasses in accessible areas.

According to the commission, the fish bones are sharp and can not only get stuck in the birds pouch, but it can also puncture or rip open the pouch making it difficult for the bird to eat. In addition to that, constantly feeding the birds will make them reliant on humans to eat instead of hunting for their own food source.