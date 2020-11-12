This Christmas tree has 2020 written all over it!
The folks at Jameson Irish Whiskey bring you…..THE WHISKEY TREE!!!
You can do it yourself, or win one from them . . . they’re giving away seven trees that are almost nine feet tall and are made entirely of whiskey bottles.
To find out more, click here.
We might not know what John Jameson’s holiday tree looked like, but we’re pretty sure he would’ve loved this version. Enter for a chance to bring all 8.5 feet home this holiday season: https://t.co/n9wOU1xu3J pic.twitter.com/Q9HTy0PXhf
— Jameson U.S. (@jameson_us) November 11, 2020